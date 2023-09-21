Hudson-Odoi excited about Steve Cooper's influence at Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has spoken about the positive influence of his new manager Steve Cooper with whom he previously worked during their time with the England youth teams.

The 22-year-old winger, who joined Nottingham from Chelsea in a £3 million deal this summer, expressed how Cooper's coaching style brings out the best in players both on and off the pitch.

Hudson-Odoi played under Cooper's guidance during their time with the England youth setup.

Hudson-Odoi shared his thoughts on Cooper's approach, saying, "He definitely brought the best out of me with England. The big thing about him is how he understands players, on and off the pitch. He’s always making sure that you’re mentally right and comfortable, and free in what you do."

The talented winger is confident that Nottingham Forest is the ideal place for him to shine and revive his career, emphasizing that Cooper played a pivotal role in his decision to join the club.

Reflecting on Cooper's coaching philosophy, Hudson-Odoi mentioned, "He says, 'Don’t be boring!' He’s been saying it to me for as long as I can remember. 'Take risks, don’t let anything hold you back and be yourself. Create problems every time you’re on the ball.' You want to have that freedom to do your stuff, whether it’s scoring or creating goals for the team. That’s what I want, to excite the crowd."

Hudson-Odoi's Nottingham Forest debut saw him score a stunning goal against Burnley, and he aims to continue delivering exciting performances for his new club under the guidance of Cooper.