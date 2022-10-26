Hudson-Odoi opens up about his relationship with former Chelsea manager Tuchel

Callum Hudson-Odoi says he knew he needed to leave Chelsea after being left out of the matchday squad by Thomas Tuchel for the season opener against Everton.

A number of factors have contributed to the 21-year-stagnation old's career over the past two years, halting what had appeared to be unstoppable momentum.

Antonio Conte was responsible for Hudson-Odoi's initial rise to prominence, but it was Maurizio Sarri who saw him reach his full potential.

Soon after becoming a regular in the first team, he came very close to leaving for Bayern Munich, but in the end, he committed his future to the team where he first played.

Hudson-Odoi suffered a serious setback when he tore his Achilles toward the end of Sarri's lone full season in charge, and he has only displayed glimpses of his full potential since regaining full fitness following a six-month layoff.

The versatile forward was unable to secure a regular spot in Thomas Tuchel's preferred wing-back system, but Hudon-Odoi lost his position and had to warm the bench until he decided to leave Chelse on loan to Bayer Leverkusen.

However, Hudon-Odoi insists he harbours no animosity towards the German trainer who was sacked earlier in the season and replaced by Graham Potter.

"Definitely not,’ he told The Athletic when it was put to him that wig-back was not his natural role. "At times, it was okay. But sometimes in my head, I’m thinking, ‘What am I doing, why am I in this position? I’m more defending than attacking."

"No matter where I was playing, I was always trying to do my best and help the team — it’s not always about myself. I never argued; I just got on with it. But in order to get the best out of yourself, you have to play where you can feel most comfortable and do what you can do best.

"I would never bad mouth or say anything bad about him. He was always a good guy, a good man, on pitch and off the pitch.

"It was just… with so many great players in the team, you have to obviously fight for your position and work your hardest. It was definitely difficult at times with him but you have to get on with it and do what you can."

Hudson-Odoi is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, who are now managed by former Real Madrid and Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso.

"He’s been telling me, ‘You’re playing really well, you’re working well, you’re getting the ball and helping to create chances," Hudson-Odoi explained.

"But you have to have that killer instinct of getting in the box and scoring goals. That’s one of the things I obviously need to add to my game."