Hudson-Odoi to seek talks with new Chelsea manager before deciding future

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is yet to decide on his future at the club and is reportedly seeking talks with the new manager before making any decisions.

The 22-year-old has spent the current season on loan with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, but his loan deal does not include an option to buy, meaning he will return to Chelsea this summer.

Hudson-Odoi has struggled to get minutes under his belt in Germany, having made only seven Bundesliga starts under new manager Xabi Alonso.

However, despite Chelsea being open to selling the winger, sources close to the player have stressed that he wants to speak with the new manager before making any decisions about his future at the club.

Reports suggest that former Tottenham and PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has agreed in principle to take over as Chelsea's new manager this summer, and is expected to have a say in which players are retained beyond this season.

With Hudson-Odoi having just 12 months left on his contract at Chelsea, a decision on his future is looming, and the player is eager to seek clarity on where he stands with the club under the new management.