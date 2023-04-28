Huesca may need agreement with Real Oviedo to sign Ghana forward Samuel Obeng in the summer 

Spanish side Huesca is facing financial difficulties and may have to find a way to reach an agreement with Real Oviedo for Ghana forward Samuel Obeng Gyabaa.

Obeng joined Huesca in the January transfer window from Real Oviedo and has been impressive so far.

The 25-year-old has a contract until 2024 with Real Oviedo and Huesca may have to buy him out of his contract if they are to keep his service for next season.

The former Ghana U23 captain has not been able to secure a place in the carbayón team, and it is possible that they may offer facilities for him to leave the discipline this summer.

Álvaro Cervera, Real Oviedo's coach, has not included the player in the team in recent months.

However, it could be considered that the transfer agreed in January is a 'deferred transfer,' since Real Oviedo paid one hundred thousand euros to take over his services.

This means that Real Oviedo has already managed to obtain an economic return that is almost unexpected for a player with whom they didn't count.

The main problem for Huesca is that they will not have the financial potential of previous seasons.

Samuel Obeng since joining Huesca has scored four goals after making 12 appearances.