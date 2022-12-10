Huge boost for Ghana as Jeremie Frimpong remains eligible to play for Black Stars

Dutch-born Ghanaian Jeremie Frimpong is eligible to play for the Black Stars despite making the Netherlands squad for the World Cup.

The defender, who turned 22 on Saturday, failed to make a single appearance at the World Cup leaving his options opened for international football.

The Ghana Football Association contacted the player in the past but the Dutch FA were fast to hand him an invite to the tournament in Qatar.

According to the new rules of nationality switch, until the player makes an appearance at a senior international competition, he remains eligible to represent his other countries. Frimpong could only be unavailable to play for Ghana if he makes over three appearances for the Dutch national team.

The former Manchester City and Celtic player has been one of the finest right-backs in the world, playing a key role for Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen. The 22-yrear-old has been attracting interest from Manchester United.

This year the Ghana Football Association managed to convince five Europe-born players to play for the Black Stars. Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Ransford-Yeboah Kingsdorffer, Stephan Ambrosius and Patric Pfeiffer have switched nationalities to play for Ghana.