Huge boost for Ghana as Thomas Partey makes injury comeback in Arsenal's win over Leicester City

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey made an injury comeback in Arsenal's trip to the King Power stadium in the game against Leicester City.

Partey replaced captain Martin Odegaard with six minutes remaining as the Gunners sealed a 1-0 win to extend their lead at the top of the table. Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli scored the winner in the 46th minute.

The Ghana international missed Arsenal's last two games against title contenders Manchester City and Aston Villa after suffering from a muscular problem.

His injury comeback is huge boost for the Black Stars as new coach Chris Hughton prepares ahead of next month's AFCON 2023 qualifiers against Angola.

Partey has been a key player for Arsenal this season, making 19 appearances and scoring two goals for the Gunners in the English Premier League.

Meanwhile, compatriot Daniel Amartey was an unused substitute as he watched the game from the bench as the Foxes lost again.