Huge expectation as Medeama face Horoya AC in Champions League decider

Medeama SC will be carrying the expectations of Ghanaians when they travel to Guinea for their CAF Champions League game against Horoya AC.

The Mauve and Yellow travel to Conakry with a 3-1 lead from the first-leg of the second round of qualifiers in the competition.

An aggregate win will see the Tarkwa-based outfit reach the group stage of the tournament.

However, the task in Guinea is expected to be a tough one for the Ghanaian champions following Horoya's consistency at the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

Horoya remain favourites ahead of Sunday's clash but Medeama, with their 3-1 advantage, will be hoping to cause an upset in the competition by eliminating the Guinean giants.

Meanwhile, Medeama will welcome the return of several of their key players including Jonathan Sowah and Fatawu Hamidu, who missed the Ghana Premier League game against Aduana due to minor knocks.

The Tarkwa-based club will become the first Ghanaian team to make it to the group stage of the tournament in close to a decade since Berekum Chelsea.

It will also be the second time Medeama are reaching the group stage of a continental champions after previously achieving the mark in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Medeama eliminated Nigerian side Remo Stars in the first round of the competition following a penalty shootout victory in Ikenne.