Huge injury boost for Fortuna Düsseldorf as Nana Ampomah returns to full-scale training

German Bundesliga outfit Fortuna Düsseldorf received a major boost on Tuesday with the return of winger Nana Ampomah to training after TWO weeks in the treatment room.

He joined his teammates in training on Tuesday and continued with full scale practice the next day.

Ampomah tore a muscle (an abductor injury) in his left thigh early this month on his competitive debut for the Fligeraners.

The Ghana international had scored in their come-from-behind 3-1 win at lower league side Villingen in the German Cup.

The 23-year-old could make his league debut on Sunday against Eintracht Frankfurt on the road.