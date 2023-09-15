Huge interest in local league depends on Hearts, Kotoko performance – Dan Quaye

Hearts of Oak legend, Dan Quaye has revealed that interest in the Ghana Premier League is heightened when the two dominant clubs in the country are in excellent form.

Quaye asserts that the euphoria in the country is palpable especially when Hearts and Kotoko embark on an African expedition in the Champions League or the Confederation Cup.

His comments are borne out of experience as he won the CAF Champions League with The Phobians in the year 2000.

The 42-year-old believes both his former club and their arch-rivals have amply demonstrated in pre-season they mean business, which is good for the league.

He said: “If Hearts of Oak and Kotoko are doing well, it generates excitement in the country. Both teams have recruited very well, which shows they mean business about winning the league. When was the last they reached the money zone of the Champions League? Previously, we could reach that stage."

