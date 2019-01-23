Huge odds on Hudson-Odoi to join Bayern Munich after rejecting £85k Chelsea deal 

Reports in the UK suggest Chelsea winger,Callum Hudson-Odoi is ready to reject a deal worth £85k per week in order to wait and join Bayern Munich.

Odoi’s existing contract expires next year, and if Chelsea are unable to convince him to sign a new one, then they may have no choice but to sell the player in the coming summer transfer window.This latest report fits with earlier reporting that suggests Hudson-Odoi has rejected all of Chelsea’s attempts to get him to sign a new contract.

Currently, they have an offer on the table worth £35m (€39m) from the German giants. Bayern have already offered a salary close to €5m per year to the young winger, which is pretty much the same amount of money that was paid to Renato Sanches to snatch him away from Manchester United.

With both Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery leaving Bayern next summer, that will free up a ton of wages for the Bavarians to spend on a new offensive acquisition like Hudson-Odoi.

Chelsea’s manager, Maurizio Sarri is facing a tough battle for the top 4 spot, it’s likely that this is a trend that will continue.

Hudson-Odoi’s reason for leaving Chelsea has always been about playing time and development, not money, so it’s easy to understand why he would reject even a mammoth £85 a week.

Hudson-Odoi to leave Chelsea – 1.57

Hudson-Odoi to play for Ghana in 2019 – 2.77

Hudson-Odoi to play for England – 16.66