Hughton is my friend but I didn't influence his appointment - Gabby Otchere-Darko

Respected Ghanaian lawyer Gabby Otchere-Darko, has dismissed claims that he influenced the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in appointing Chris Hughton as the new head coach of the Black Stars.

Despite being friends with Hughton, Otchere-Darko, who is the cousin of Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo, explained that the decision was solely made by the GFA and he had no involvement in it.

"Chris is my friend but it is the GFA's choice and I think that they have made the right choice," Otchere-Darko said in an interview posted on Youtube by Kegyiwa Nankasa channel.

He also commended the GFA for appointing Hughton, stating that he believed it was the right decision.

Hughton has started well, claiming four points in his first two matches in charge of the Black Stars in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

His task now is to qualify the four-time African champions for the next AFCON in Ivory Coast next year and win the trophy.