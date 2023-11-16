Hughton justifies Edmund Addo's inclusion in Ghana squad despite lack of playing time

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has explained the decision behind the continuous inclusion of midfielder Edmund Addo who has barely featured for his team Red Star Belgrade this season.

The 23-year-old is among the midfielders invited ahead of Ghana's clash against Madagascar and Comoros in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers raising concerns among Ghanaian football fans who feel the opportunity must be given to active players instead.

However, Chris Hughton believes consistency is key which is why certain players are needed despite their form. According to him Addo in particular is a valuable asset to the team and helps the team get the right balance.

"We are very aware of the circumstances surrounding Patric Pfeiffer. We are working on that. With regards to Edmund Addo, he's somebody that we like and somebody we value. We have to keep consistency in the team. There is a lot of choice and what I can't afford to do is bring five or six new players into the squad. We have to get the right balance."

The Black Stars will face Madagascar on Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium in their first match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers before travelling to Moroni to face Comoros on Tuesday.