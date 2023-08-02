Hughton praises African football improvement ahead of 2023 AFCON

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has expressed his enthusiasm over the notable advancements in African football.

Hughton, who transitioned from being the technical advisor to the Black Stars to becoming their head coach, is excited by the remarkable progress of the sport on the African continent.

Having signed a 21-month deal in March of this year, the 64-year-old is now at the helm of the four-time African champions.

In an interview with talkSPORTS, Hughton discussed Ghana's qualification chances and title aspirations for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Hughton acknowledged the challenges ahead, highlighting the competitive landscape that African football has become.

"One thing I have seen during the travels on the games we’ve played is that the level of the African countries now in football has improved absolutely no doubt," he stated.

He attributed this improvement to enhanced infrastructure and the higher standard at which African players perform, both at club and international levels. Hughton expressed his conviction that the quality of the AFCON will continue to rise as a result.

Black Stars currently lead Group E and require either a draw or a victory in their final qualification match against the Central African Republic (CAR) on September 3 to secure their spot in the tournament.