Hughton reveals 'high expectations from Ghanaians' as his biggest challenge

Chris Hughton has identified expectations from Ghanaians as what could be his biggest challenge as Black Stars coach.

Hughton who took charge of the team in March 2023 has been tasked to qualify Ghana for major tournaments in the future and try to excel in those competitions.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion manager has started quite on a good note by taking a step closer to booking a place in the next Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Speaking about what could be his highest hurdle, Hughton said the pedigree of Ghana in the past causes many fans to expect more from him.

He however believes high expectations are a constant feature in the game and is ready for it despite how difficult it would be.

“The biggest challenge is always expectations. I have been here for long enough and over a long enough period and I can remember the World Cups of old and the Black Stars teams in the past so this brings expectations,” he told Supersport.

“But that comes with any management or coaching job. It is about getting results and also the levels of change now…So many teams have improved. If you look at an AFCON qualifying group, there’s never an easy one, which might not have been the case in the past.

“Expectations and of course making sure that you can get the results that you need to get.”

Hughton will return to action in the dugout when the Black Stars continue their 2023 AFCON qualifiers in June.