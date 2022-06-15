Hugo Broos in brutal Bafana Bafana assessment - PSL lack quality players unlike Ghana

South Africa coach Hugo Broos says the Premier Soccer League lack quality players compared to Ghana in a brutal assessment of his team following their recent slump against Morocco in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The 70-year-old Belgian claimed at a sensational press conference that the players at the local South African league lack substance to compete at the top level - citing the vast difference between the country and Ghana.

The gaffer said: “Now is the time to face the real problem, and the real problem of SA is that we don’t have high-quality players, like our last three opponents, Ghana, France and Morocco.

“When you see the players of Ghana, 90% of the players are European-based. France, I don’t have to explain all the players are playing in big European teams.

“For Morocco, only one player from Wydad Casablanca featured, and he is the goalkeeper in the squad that played against us.

“The rest of the team is playing for big clubs like Fiorentina, Sevilla and PSG, and we don’t have such quality players in Europe.”

Bross added: “We can look at the fantastic race that Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates did on the continent, but Sundowns lost in the quarterfinal stage of the Champions League, and Pirates lost in the final of the Confederation Cup.

“Two Moroccan teams in Wydad and RS Berkane won those competitions, and in the Moroccan team, there was no player from those teams in the national team except the goalkeeper. Let’s face it, the problem of SA is that the level of the PSL is not high enough.”

Ghana have dominated the Bafana Bafana at the international after beating them to the qualification to the 2022 World Cup.

The West African giants have always been superior to the South Africans at the top level of global football.