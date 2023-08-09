Hull City approach Crystal Palace for English-born Ghanaian winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Hull City have contacted Crystal Palace for former Chelsea youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old played brilliantly in League One when on loan at Charlton Athletic last season, but he hasn't yet cemented a spot in Selhurst Park's first squad.

The talented winger who can also play as a forward or attacking midfielder has been linked with a number of teams, including Birmingham City, Leicester City, and Blackburn Rovers.

HullLive reports that the Tigers are in the running and have submitted a bid for the England under-20 international.

His performance at Charlton apparently caught the attention of Hull earlier this year, and that interest is supposedly currently being followed up on.

Liam Rosenior, the manager of Hull, is reportedly waiting for a response from Palace who are keen on keeping the English-born Ghanaian despite multiple interests.

The 20-year-old formerly played in the Chelsea youth teams before joining Palace in 2019. He only played in two senior games for the Eagles, but 49 games for Charlton, recording 15 goals and 9 assists.

He was selected the 2022–23 Player of the Year for Charlton, and he now seems prepared to put himself to the test in the Championship.