Hull City pursue Ghanaian winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Hull City have ramped up their efforts to bolster its attacking prowess ahead of the looming transfer window deadline, with an official bid submitted for Crystal Palace's promising winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Rak-Sakyi, a Ghanaian talent, spent the previous season showcasing his skills on loan in League One with Charlton Athletic.

His impressive performance saw him net an impressive 15 goals in 40 appearances for the Addicks, marking him as a player with undeniable potential. Having returned to Selhurst Park this summer, Rak-Sakyi has emerged as a target for Hull City, reigniting the club's interest.

The 20-year-old winger embarked on his football journey through Chelsea's youth system before making his way to South London, where he joined the ranks of Crystal Palace at the age of 16.

A stint with Charlton Athletic on loan at 19 further heightened his profile, with a remarkable debut goal against Plymouth Argyle serving as a testament to his abilities. Subsequently, his performances garnered attention, prompting several clubs to vie for the opportunity to secure his services on loan.

Hull City have taken a proactive stance in pursuit of Rak-Sakyi, lodging a formal bid with Crystal Palace. Now, they await the Premier League club's response, hopeful of a positive outcome.