Hundreds of Barcelona fans turn up for Kevin-Prince Boateng unveiling

Hundreds of Barcelona fans showed up at the Nou Camp to welcome their new star Kevin Prince Boateng at his unveiling on Tuesday afternoon.

The Ghana international joined the Catalans from Sassuolo on a loan deal until the end of the season, with the Spanish champions having an option to sign the 31 year old on a permanent basis.

The former AC Milan forward was presented to fans of the club at a short ceremony, where he signed some Barcelona merchandise for the fans as well as engage in a mini game with young players of the club.

Boateng is expected to be a back up striker for the club as he deputizes Uruguay forward Luis Suarez.

"I do not know at the moment, but I understand that I will not be a regular starter because there are incredible players in the team, I'm here to help with my experience." he said at his unveiling on Tuesday.

Boateng will wear the number 19 jersey at the club and his previous stint in Spain was with Las Palmas.

He scored ten goals in 28 appearances before leaving the little Island.