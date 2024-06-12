Hungary-based defender Shadirac Chyreme donates to Berekum Domfete RC school

FerencvÃ¡ros defender Shadirac Say Chyreme continues to show love and support to the community that raised him.

Last Monday Chyreme donated exercise books and uniforms to the underprivileged pupils at the Berekum Domfete RC school.

The Berekum native donated food items and sanitary products to the Biadan orphanage home.

Shadirac Say Chyreme finds his motivation to give back to his community from the love and kindness his mother showed the needy.

"I developed the habit of giving from my mum. As a kid growing up I saw her show love and kindness to the needy. She is the inspiration behind my decision to always give back to the community in any small way I can," he said.

The 20-year-old made 14 appearances in the recently concluded season, after joining from EurAfrica FC.