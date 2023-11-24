'I advised Kingsley Sarfo to ditch Ghana for Sweden' - Ghanaian midfielder Enock Adu Kofi reveals

Former Malmo FF midfielder Enock Adu Kofi has revealed that he once advised his fellow Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo to ditch Ghana for the Swedish national team

In an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM, the former Nordsjaelland midfielder disclosed that Sarfo approached him to seek his opinion on which nation would best help him amid interest from the Swedish national team.

However, given Adu Kofi's experience and regret, he opted for Sweden on behalf of Sarfo, advice the latter declined.

Adu Kofi has been reflecting on his decision to ignore interests from the Danish national team in the past as he chose to represent Ghana. However, he says that decision didn't end well with him which is why he told Sarfo to choose Sweden instead.

“I remember Kingsley Sarfo came to me and asked, ‘Senior do you think I should play for Ghana or Sweden?’ I advised him to play for Sweden but I didn’t know why he played for (Ghana),” he told Pure FM.

Adu Kofi expressed regret for opting for Ghana despite receiving an approach from the Denmark national team, and he didn't want his fellow countryman to experience a similar disappointment."

“Yeah, Denmark tried, but I was young that time (I only wanted to play for Ghana) and I was at my peak. I was playing Champions League and Europa League so I was very confident that something like that (playing for Ghana) would happen but….”. “Sometimes I get worried, but because I feel that I deserve it.”

Meanwhile, Sarfo went on to accept an invitation to the Black Stars and played against Uganda in a World Cup qualifier against Uganda in 2017.