I already have a draft of players I want to sign for Africa – GoldStars coach Frimpong Manso

Bibiani GoldStars head coach Frimpong Manso says preparations are already underway to bolster the squad for their debut CAF Champions League campaign, revealing he has a draft list of players targeted for the challenge ahead.

GoldStars sealed their place in next season’s inter-club competition after clinching their first Ghana Premier League title on the final day of the season.

The newly crowned champions capped off their historic campaign with a convincing win over relegated Accra Lions.

With the team now set to compete at continental level, Coach Frimpong Manso has made clear his intent to strengthen the side in order to meet the rigours of CAF competition.

"We need to add to the squad because that is another level," Manso told Globe TV.

"At every level, you need to add. We will see the kind of quality we want, whether experienced or youth. I have the draft there; we will answer all those questions as to who and who are coming."

GoldStars are expected to emulate the efforts of Medeama SC, who reached the group stage of the CAF Champions League in 2023.

Recruitment and pre-season plans will be critical as the Bibiani club prepares for its first continental test.