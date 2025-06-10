I always do my best for Arsenal Thomas Partey

Midfielder Thomas Partey says he always gives his best for his club side, Arsenal.

After joining the Premier League side in 2020 from Atletico Madrid, Partey has established himself as one of the trusted players for the club.

However, he is yet to lift a major trophy with the Gunners since joining the side.

Quizzed on when he enjoyed his best season at the club, the 31-year-old said he's always been at his best anytime he has played.

"I think they'll talk about the availability because I was available throughout the whole [of the 2024/25] season, so of course they say that," he told 3Sports.

"But I will say every moment, every time in training, I've been at my best. I can't count how many games I was not giving my best. Sometimes, it may go bad, but I feel like every game or every match, I go in al out and try to give my best.

"So I feel happy. In me, I feel like every year, injury, no injury, it is part of it, it has been my best," he added.

Partey and Arsenal are currently in discussion over a possible contract extension despite strong interest from Saudi clubs and European clubs.