I always rely on Dennis Tetteh- Slavia Mozyr coach Mikhail Martinovich

Coach of the Belarus top-flight side slavia Mozyr, Mikhail Martinovich has heap praises on Ghanaian forward Dennis Tetteh for his tremendous performance in the just ended Belarus league.

Mr. Mikhail in a conversation with Dennis said, "Be strong for me and have a nice Christmas holidays and good rest before the pre-season because I'll always rely on you".

Dennis Tetteh who got injured before the season started but featured for Slavia Mozyr in their last three games and pulled a surprise by netting twice following a spectacular performance to secure the club 8th position on the league table.

The management and the technical board of slavia Mozyr are proud of the prolific striker for his outstanding performance on the field for slavia Mozyr.

Meanwhile, Dennis will meet the team in Turkey when he returns from Ghana after the festive season for pre-season ahead of the 2020-2021 season.