'I always want Crystal Palace to play well and to win games' - Jordan Ayew

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew has passionately emphasised his desire for collective success, placing team triumphs above individual achievements in the wake of their triumphant 3-1 victory over Brentford.

Ayew, who played a pivotal role in the victory by providing a crucial assist, not only boosted his tally to five for the 2023/24 season but also played a key role in ending Palace's four-game winless streak.

Despite his commendable performance, Ayew's focus remains firmly on the greater good, as highlighted in his post-match interview.

In his reflections on the match, Ayew stated, "I don’t really set targets. I always want the team to play well and to win games, and if I can chip in, I’ll be very happy." This sentiment underscores his dedication to the team's success and his willingness to contribute in any way possible.

Ayew went on to express his priorities for the New Year, highlighting the significance of good health for himself, his family, and the entire team. "The most important thing for me in the New Year is good health, my family to have good health, and the whole team to have good health. After that, the rest is secondary," he added.

The experienced forward's commitment to team objectives holds particular importance as he prepares for a dual challenge, juggling responsibilities at Crystal Palace with an upcoming campaign on the international stage. Ayew is part of the Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, further exemplifying his dedication to both club and country.