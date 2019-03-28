I always wanted to become a formula 1 driver- Jordan Ayew reveals

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew has revealed that his biggest dream was to become a formula 1 driver.

Jordan Ayew, whose father is three times African footballer of year winner Abedi Ayew, disclosed he used to practice racing but along the line, he had to drop the sport for lack of support.

"It's true when I was young I used to go behind trade fair and race with my friends that I knew in my childhood. We kept on racing and racing until it became more than a hobby for me," he told Daniel Oduro of Ghanaweb.com.

"I didn't have the opportunity so I was playing football as well. When you are young, you do several sports and it was football that happened. I don't know how football happened but it was the one that came my way and I took the opportunity," he added.

Jordan Ayew has always been refereed to as the most talented among the Ayew brothers.

Last season, the 27-year old had an amazing season with Welsh side Swansea City, where he was named the club's player of the season.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin