I am a better free-kick taker than Cristiano Ronaldo - Ex-Hearts of Oak forward Bernard Dong-Bortey

Former Hearts of Oak forward Bernard Dong-Bortey has boldly asserted his superiority over Cristiano Ronaldo when it comes to taking free kicks.

In a recent interview with Mothers 102.FM in Accra, Dong-Bortey made the claim, emphasising that his expertise in dead-ball situations surpasses that of the former Real Madrid star.

Dong-Bortey, known for his exceptional goal-scoring abilities and dead-ball expertise during his playing days, firmly believes that Ronaldo's free-kick prowess cannot match his own.

He suggested that players like Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos, David Beckham, Pirlo, and Juninho should be mentioned in discussions about free-kick skills instead.

"Ronaldo lags noticeably," Dong-Bortey remarked. "You must compare me with Roberto Carlos, Figo, Pirlo, Totti, Juninho, Ronaldinho, and others but not with Ronaldo."

During his time with Hearts of Oak, Dong-Bortey played a crucial role in the team's success, helping them win four Ghana Premier League titles and the 2004 CAF Confederation Cup.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, currently plays for Al Nassr in the Saudi Professional League having already won numerous trophies including five UEFA Champions League titles and top flight league trophies with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.