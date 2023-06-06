"I am a bit worried"- Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan on Black Stars players form

Former captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan is concerned about the form of the current player of the national team.

Gyan believes most of the players lost their form at the latter stages of the European leagues and that can affect the team in the AFCON qualifier against Madagascar.

“This latter stages of the leagues, you saw players form dropping which is a bit of a worry,” he told Joy Sports.

“When you come to the national team, it’s a different thing altogether. I’m sure they have played for quite a long time and they know how to do everything together.

“Everything is okay but I am a bit worried about this recent form that our players are having.”

The Black Stars travel to Antananarivo for the penultimate round of qualifiers for Ivory Coast 2023.

Meanwhile, Gyan, who has not played for the Black Stars since AFCON 2019, is yet to announce his retirement from the game.