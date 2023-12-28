GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
I am a massive fan of Mohammed Kudus - Shaun Wright-Phillips

Published on: 28 December 2023
Mohammed Kudus scoring his 10th goal of the season for West Ham against Manchester United

Former Premier League star Shaun Wright-Phillips has heaped praise on West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus, calling him an "amazing player" following his impressive performances for the Hammers.

Kudus, who joined West Ham from Ajax in the summer, has scored 10 goals in all competitions for the club and has become a key player for David Moyes' side.

Wright-Phillips, who played for Chelsea and Manchester City during his career, was particularly impressed by Kudus' goal against Manchester United over the weekend, saying that Andre Onana couldn't do anything about it.

"I am a massive fan of Mohammed Kudus. The way he plays and controls the ball is just admirable," he said on Premier League Productions.

"With the goal he scored against Manchester United, Andre Onana cannot do anything about it. Kudus is just an amazing player,” he said.

Kudus will look to continue his fine form when West Ham take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium later today.

