I am an expert in saving teams from relegation; Dreams FC won't be relegated - Karim Zito

Coach Karim Zito has declared himself an expert in saving vulnerable teams from being demoted just as he is about to do with Dreams FC in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The veteran coach led his team to a historic win over Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park ending the Dormaa-based side's home dominance.

The Still Believe lads' resilience paid off as they contained every bit of pressure from the home side and later stunned them in the 54th minute through a fine header from Ali Huzaf to claim all three points and inching closer to survival with two matches to end the season.

Karim Zito explained his excitement after the game indicating that the win was one of his greatest achievements as a coach and one that proved doubters wrong.

"Yes for the first time aside from the Africa Cup I won, this is my exciting day because many of you the journalist ruled Dreams FC out forgetting that I am the man who takes teams out of relegation.

"And you think, my team will be relegated? No way. So I am very happy and very excited.

Dreams FC now have 44 points after 32 games and are on course to salvage their season with two more matches to go.