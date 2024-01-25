'I am back for something', says Inaki Williams after scoring against Barcelona on AFCON return

Ghana international Inaki Williams is brimming with enthusiasm as he expresses his ambition to contribute significantly to Athletic Bilbao, following his pivotal goal against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals.

Having endured a forgettable 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, Williams promptly returned on Wednesday morning, as Ghana's elimination was confirmed on Tuesday evening due to unfavourable results.

His determination to make a swift impact was evident as he played a pivotal role in Bilbao's impressive victory against Barcelona on the same evening.

Williams, 29, displayed his goal-scoring prowess and playmaking skills, securing a crucial goal and providing an assist in the electrifying Copa Del Rey clash. Making a substitute appearance in the 59th minute, he wasted no time in making his presence felt during the intense encounter at the San MamÃ©s Barria.

The defining moment occurred in extra time when Williams capitalized on a loose ball, initially hitting the post with his shot. Undeterred, he seized the rebound, securing the decisive goal to make it 3-2. Adding to his impactful return, Williams assisted his brother Nico's 120+1 minute strike, sealing a 4-2 victory for Bilbao. Guruzeta and Sancet contributed the other two goals, while Barcelona's Yamal and Lewandowski found the net.

In a passionate post-match declaration, the shirtless Williams gazed into the cameras at the San MamÃ©s and declared, "I'm back for something!"

This resounding statement from the talismanic player has ignited optimism within the Athletic Bilbao camp as they gear up to face Cadiz in their upcoming league game on January 28. With Inaki Williams back in action and fueled by a renewed sense of purpose, the team is poised for an exciting journey ahead in their pursuit of success this season.