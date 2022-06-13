'I am back to Thomas again' - Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey 

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has cleared the air on adopting the name Yakubu after converting to Islam.

The Arsenal midfielder has been in the news for adopting Yakubu after converting to Islam.

The 28-year-old was in a conversation with a friend Nana Aba Anamoah whilst on holiday, revealing his relationship with the Moroccan and converting to Islam.

“I have a girl I love, I know my side chicks will leave me but it’s no problem. I grew up with Muslims so at the end of the day, it’s the same thing. I’m already married and my Muslim name is Yakubu.”, Partey said in the interview.

Reports went rife after that conversation on adopting the name Yakubu.

The Ghana deputy captain has reacted to those reports in a post.

“He tweeted, “Eei chale I was enjoying it but now am back to Thomas again”.