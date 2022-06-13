Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

'I am back to Thomas again' - Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey 

Published on: 13 June 2022
'I am back to Thomas again' - Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey 
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Thomas Partey of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park on May 19, 2021 in London, United Kingdom. A limited number of fans will be allowed into Premier League stadiums as Coronavirus restrictions begin to ease in the UK following the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has cleared the air on adopting the name Yakubu after converting to Islam.

The Arsenal midfielder has been in the news for adopting Yakubu after converting to Islam.

The 28-year-old was in a conversation with a friend  Nana Aba Anamoah whilst on holiday, revealing his relationship with the Moroccan and converting to Islam.

“I have a girl I love, I know my side chicks will leave me but it’s no problem. I grew up with Muslims so at the end of the day, it’s the same thing. I’m already married and my Muslim name is Yakubu.”, Partey said in the interview.

Reports went rife after that conversation on adopting the name Yakubu.

The Ghana deputy captain has reacted to those reports in a post.

“He tweeted, “Eei chale I was enjoying it but now am back to Thomas again”.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more