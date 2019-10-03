I'm better than Kotoko coach Kjetil Zachariassen - Mallam Yahaya

Ex-Ghana international Mallam Yahaya claims he is a better coach than Asante Kotoko gaffer Kjetil Zachariassen and wants the team to be given to him.

His comments on the back of Kotoko's failure to reach the group stages of the CAF Champions League last weekend.

The Porcupine Warriors threw away a 2-0 first-leg advantage as they exited the competition 4-3 on aggregate at the hands of Tunisia's Etoile du Sahel.

The Norwegian has been blamed for the exit and Yahaya wants to replace him.

"With all the quality players at Kotoko, I can win the Champions League or the Confederation Cup for Kotoko if the team is given to me," he told Ash FM.

"Zachariasen has his philosophy in coaching and I also have mine but I can say it on authority that I'm better than him,"

"I can lead Kotoko to the promised land so the management of Kotoko should believe in me and give me the coaching role"

"I have the experience to coach Kotoko and I'm ever ready to handle any big team in Ghana"

"The approach of the coach in the second leg in the game against Etoile du Sahel was wrong and it was the result we saw"