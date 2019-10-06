'I am buzzing and enjoying myself' - Crystal Palace match winner Jordan Ayew

Crystal Palace hero Jordan Ayew says he is fully enjoying his football this season after grabbing victory for Roy Hodgson's side on Saturday at West Ham United.

The Ghana international scored a late tap in- VAR ratified-goal as the Eagles came from behind to beat the Hammers 2-1 at the Olympic Stadium.

It was Ayew's third league goal in seven appearances for Crystal Palace this season.

''I am buzzing. I am enjoying myself. Like I said, the most important thing is the team and the team has made things easy for me as well- to settle in easy and things are going on well for all of us so it's positive,'' the 27-year-old told Crystal Palace TV

''I feel comfortable in this system. I feel comfortable in any system. The most important thing is to play-to be on the pitch. That's what I want.

''Of course if the manager wants me to play in different position or system, as well as I'm on the pitch I don't have a problem.''