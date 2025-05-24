I am confident Black Stars will qualify for 2026 World Cup - GFA boss Kurt Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, says he remains confident that the Black Stars will grab a ticket for the 2026 World Cup.

The senior national team, after a poor campaign in 2024 where they won only two games in ten games, kicked off 2025 on a good note by ending their six-game winless run with back-to-back wins against Chad and Madagascar in March during the Matchday 5 and 6 games of the qualifiers.

The Black Stars recorded an emphatic 5-0 win against the Chadians at the Accra Sports Stadium before a 3-0 win against the Malagasy in Morocco.

The wins have enhanced the four-time African champions' chances of qualifying for the Mundial next year as they sit top of Group I with 15 points.

Following the strong performance of the team, Mr Okraku is confident the Black Stars will qualify for the tournament, which is scheduled to be hosted in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

"I have absolute belief that Black Stars will fight for qualification to the 2026 World Cup," he told GhOne TV in an interview.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars, as part of their Matchday 7 and 8 games of the qualifiers, will participate in a four-nation tournament in London before the games against Chad and Mali in September.