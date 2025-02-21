I am confident Otto Addo will qualify Black Stars for 2026 World Cup - Sam Johnson

Former Ghana international, Sam Johnson has backed Otto Addo to qualify the Black Stars for the 2026 World Cup which is scheduled to be held in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Addo, 49, was subjected to criticisms after failing to guide the senior national team to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament for the first time in two decades.

With the global showpiece set to resume next month, Johnson has backed the former Borussia Dortmund assistant coach to guide the side to its fifth Mundial appearance.

“I have confidence in Otto Addo. He can qualify us for the World Cup but football is not only about the coach," he told Sporty FM.

He emphasized the importance of player responsibility, stating, "I want something for myself, that’s why I’m playing football. If the coach is not good, what am I doing for myself on the field?

"Do something. We play for coaches who don’t know anything because maybe the coach is not good but he is a human,” he added.

Ghana after a torrid start to the qualifiers recorded back-to-back wins against Mali and Central African Republic following Otto Addo's reappointment.

In the Matchday five and six games, the Black Stars will take on Chad and Madagascar next month.