I am determined to win trophies with Kotoko - Rocky Dwamena

Asante Kotoko attacker Rocky Dwamena is aiming to achieve bigger feats with the club in the future despite a disappointing season.

Rocky Dwamena joined Asante Kotoko in September 2022 as a student and has grabbed a few opportunities to impress the masses with his skillset. Dwamena was handed a three-year deal after impressing the technical team and has been tipped as a potential star for the Porcupine Warriors.

The youngster stole the headlines after a superb long-range strike found the back of the net against Tamale City in the Ghana Premier League.

While recounting the stunning strike, he also outlined his vision to win trophies with Asante Kotoko.

“I remember the morning after the game, some of the management members called to congratulate me and I also received money from some fans who encouraged me, but I am determined to work hard to repay the faith and win trophies with the club next season,” he said.

Asante Kotoko ended the season in 4th place with 52 points after 34 games. They also got eliminated from the CAF Champions League and the FA Cup.