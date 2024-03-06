'I am experienced and have better understanding of Ghana football - Karim Zito

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito has asserted that his extensive experience and unparalleled understanding of the complexities of Ghanaian football set him apart from his counterparts.

This follows calls for his name to be considered for the Blck Stars coaching job.

Zito, who has recently guided Dreams FC to the quarter-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup, marking a historic achievement for Ghanaian clubs, believes that his success with the Still Believe lads demonstrates his prowess in navigating the intricacies of local football.

The coaching vacancy arose after Chris Hughton's departure in January following Ghana's disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Zito sees this as an opportune moment to step into the limelight and contribute his wealth of knowledge to the national team.

"I have what it takes to coach the team because I am one of the few coaches with good experience and a better understanding of the game," asserts Zito, showcasing his confidence in his coaching abilities.

Zito's track record also includes leading the U-20 Black Satellites to victory in the U-20 Championship in 2021, further solidifying his claim as a seasoned and accomplished coach in Ghanaian football.

As the Black Stars coaching position remains up for grabs, Zito's ambition to take the helm reflects the ongoing evolution of coaching dynamics in Ghana, with the Dreams FC coach positioning himself as a candidate with a profound understanding of the nation's footballing landscape.