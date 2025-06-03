I am fine with Kwame Opoku’s performance against Nigeria - Karim Zito

Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito says he is satisfied with striker Kwame Opoku’s display for the Black Stars in their 2-1 loss to Nigeria in the Unity Cup.

Opoku started the match but was substituted after halftime for Brandon Thomas Asante, who scored Ghana’s only goal. Cyriel Dessers and an own goal by Razak Simpson secured the win for Nigeria.

Despite criticism of Opoku’s performance, Zito defended his player, pointing out that the striker didn’t get enough service during the game.

Zito highlighted Opoku’s constant movement and pressing, saying it reflects the demands of modern football.

"We have to ask ourselves how many passes did they give him because it is like going to the market to buy items to prepare palmnut soup so that you prepare and we eat. After all this who gave him a pass that he didn't score he did the pressing and created the pass. But all along he was running he was running throughout maybe he didn't play to the way we know him if he scored we would have said he did well," as aired by Peace FM.

"The pressing alone it can help because of late modern football if you cant press you cant play and i saw him running here and there. But we were expecting that Kwame Opoku will score if you are a number 9 and you haven't scored they feel you didn't do well immediately you score you have done well. I am okay with him if he brings that confidence in the league I think it will help us,"