‘I am getting back to my best shape’ - Andre Ayew

Ghana captain Andre Dede Ayew expresses satisfaction with his improving form after scoring against PSG on Saturday evening.

The 34-year-old forward's impressive finish helped Le Havre secure a 3-3 draw at the Parc des Princes, finding the net in the 36th minute, marking his fourth goal for the club amid their relegation battle.

"It is a good feeling, you know, to score against Paris especially because I am a Marseille boy. The rivalry between the two clubs is very big," Ayew said during an interview with journalist Nana Ama Agyemang.

"Everything is going really well. Personally, I am physically fit. I am getting back to my best shape bit by bit. I was injured for a while so I didn’t sign for a club early."

Ayew hopes to help Le Havre secure their survival this season and is aiming to secure a new deal with the club after initially signing a season-long deal in November.

Additionally, with crucial 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Mali and the Central African Republic approaching in June, Ayew is expected to feature prominently in Otto Addo’s squad for the Black Stars.