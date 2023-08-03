"I am grateful for everything he did for my career"- Eddie Nketiah eulogizes Wenger as Arsenal honour legend with statue

English-born Ghanaian forward, Eddie Nketiah has shared his excitement after reuniting with legendary manager Arsene Wenger.

The French coach was at the Emirates as a new statue was unveiled in his honour following his accomplishments with the Gunners during his time as coach.

Wenger gave a young Nketiah the chance when he joined the youth team of Arsenal in 2015.

The England youth international was on target on Tuesday as Wenger's former club Monaco and Arsenal faced each other in a pre-season friendly.

“I’ll take him [here] next week as well if he can!," Nketiah told the club's media.

“I was speaking to him in the changing room after and he’s really proud of me. I’m really grateful for everything he did for me for my career, and it’s great to have such a legend here and see a new statue outside.

“He just told me to keep going. He thinks my game’s come on a lot since [he departed]. He’s really proud of me.

“Obviously, he’s seen me develop and watched me from when he first gave me my debut up until now. Like I said I’m really grateful and it’s really good to see him around.”

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton recently revealed he has had talks with Nketiah over a potential nationality switch.