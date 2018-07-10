I am here to give my best to Inter- Kwadwo Asamoah

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah insists he is ready to give his best to new club Inter Milan.

The versatile midfielder joined the Italian giants on a three year deal after leaving Juventus at the end of last season. '

Kwadwo Asamoah was unveiled by the Nerazzuris on Tuesday where he indicated his willingness to give his best to the 2010 Uefa Champions League winners.

'I’m here to work hard and help my team. I’m not thinking about other players or other teams. You can’t focus on just one team, you have to focus on all of them to have a good league campaign,” he said at his unveiling.

"The project with this team convinced me that they want to improve on their achievements in recent years. I have played on the left hand-side a lot, and as a centre-mid too at Udinese. Ultimately, the boss will decide. I’m ready to give my all in order to perform well.”

Asamoah has been in Italy for ten years, where he spent four season at Udinese before joining Juventus between 2012 to 2018, winning 6 scuddeto titles and 4 coppa Italia trophies.

The Ghanaian refused to extend his contract with the Old Ladies to join Inter Milan. Inter Milan returned to the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 6 years.