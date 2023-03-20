"I am incredibly proud to represent Ghana"- New Black Stars coach Chris Hughton

New Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton is proud to be named the head coach of the national team of Ghana.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion manager has been handed a 21-month contract and will be in charge of the Black Stars until December 2024.

The Northern Irishman has strong ties to Ghana with his father hailing from the Central Region.

"To represent Ghana and the Black Stars as the head coach is something I am incredibly proud of," he said at his unveiling.

"It’s something I’ll give everything to make the team as successful as possible. I’ll give everything to make sure the communication and relationship I have with this association and the supporters," he added.

Hughton's first job will be to lead Ghana in the AFCON qualifier against Angola, and the ex-Premier League gaffer is calling on fans to come out in their numbers to support the team on Thursday.

"Our game is about support – from the association, but mostly, the support from the huge array of fans we have and that starts with a very difficult game at Kumasi on Thursday," said Hughton.