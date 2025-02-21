I am interested in coaching Blackburn Rovers - George Boateng confirms

Former Ghana assistant coach George Boateng has expressed his interest in managing English Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

The ex-Netherlands international is among the candidates being considered for the position following John Eustace’s move to Derby County.

Currently unattached after a challenging spell at Coventry City, Boateng spoke on SuperSport's Soccer Africa, confirming his desire to take charge at Blackburn.

"I have seen that my name has been mentioned for various clubs in the Championship, and I can say is that I have shown interest in the Blackburn Rovers job and that I am interested to be the head coach," he said.

He also emphasized his readiness for the role, highlighting his growth and development as a coach.

"I have done quite a lot of learning and developing myself as a coach and now I feel I am ready to be a head coach."

Meanwhile, other candidates reportedly in contention for the job include former Wolves manager Gary O’Neil, Braga’s Carlos Carvalhal, and ex-Young Boys coach Raphael Wicky.

Boateng previously served as an assistant coach for Ghana’s Black Stars under Otto Addo during the 2022 World Cup and Chris Hughton at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).