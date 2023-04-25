"I am just happy" Ghanaian forward Ernest Poku shares excitement after UEFA Youth League triumph

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward, Ernest Poku has expressed delight after leading AZ Alkmaar U19 to a historic UEFA Youth League triumph.

The 19-year-old scored a brace and provided an assist as the Dutch side thrashed Croatian outfit Hadjuk Split 5-0 to win the tournament for the first time.

Poku also won a penalty which was smashed home by compatriot Jayden Addai.

"I don’t know if many people expected this [at the beginning of the tournament]. They called us underdogs. But we'll fight to the bitter end for each other, and this is the result. This evening, it felt like we had the wind at our backs. Everything worked out," he said after the game.

"I don't know how we're going to celebrate this evening. I really don't. But I do know we'll be taking the trophy back to our stadium when we return to the Netherlands. I'm just so happy. We all are."

Poku scored eight goals in nine matches and was adjudged player of the tournament.