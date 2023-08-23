"I am lucky to be part of a family like this"- Jordan Ayew opens up on relationship with father and brothers

Crystal Palace star, Jordan Ayew has rejected comparisons with his brothers and his father's legendary career.

The 31-year-old feels blessed to be part of the enormously talented family, and wants to carve his path in the sport that has made them popular.

Ayew's father, Abedi Pele, was three-time African Player of the Year while Andre, his senior brother, won the BBC Player of the Year award.

All three siblings have represented Ghana at the World Cup, with Andre and Jordan playing at the 2014 and 2022 editions.

"I didn't want to fall into the game of being compared to my brothers Andre and Ibrahim, or my father,” the Crystal Palace striker told Sky Sports.

“I never thought of needing to be better than other members of my family. I don't think that's the right mentality to have.

“I only see their success as a positive thing and I'm lucky to be part of a family like this. The pressure will always be there regardless, and it's one I put on myself."