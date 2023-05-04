I am lucky to work with Randy Abbey - Hearts of Lions coach

Heart of Lions coach Fatawu Salifu has praised the club's president, Dr Randy Abbey, for his role in the team's achievement in the Division One League.

Heart of Lions secured promotion to the Ghana Premier League on Saturday even before honouring their matchday 25 fixture against Golden Kick when Vision FC and Koforidua Semper Fi, the close contenders both lost over the weekend.

The Lions are now back in the top flight after eight of playing in the lower tier. Salifu who has been commended for his great work with the team says Dr Abbey was also a key component in the team's success. According to him the ideas of Randy Abbey were hugely effective which makes him fortunate to work under him.

"Randy Abbey is one of the people I work with at the national team level, that is the Black Satellites. He happens to be the Chairman of the Committee. And I happen to be one of the assistants," Salifu told Citi Sports

"Randy developed an interest in me to come and handle Hearts of Lions, and as a young person I am lucky to be working with someone like him,"

"Tactically he is not a coach, but I will say that one time, he suggested ideas to me that worked perfectly. He actually guided us a lot in the season,"

"He showed us that he is well experienced when it comes to Ghana Football, so I think that he played a very big role in making sure we qualify, and the financial support as well,"

"We never lack anything when it comes to motivation, so we had nothing to complain about so we also gave our best as the technical team and the playing body,"

"I am actually lucky to be working with someone like Dr, Randy Abbey,"