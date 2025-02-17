GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Ghana's No. 1

‘I am more confident’ Ernest Nuamah proud after shining for Lyon

Published on: 17 February 2025
‘I am more confident’ Ernest Nuamah proud after shining for Lyon
Ernest NUAMAH of Lyon during the Ligue 1 Mcdonald's match between Montpellier and Lyon at Stade de la Mosson on February 16, 2025 in Montpellier, France. (Photo by Baptiste Fernandez/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Ghana international Ernest Nuamah has expressed his pride and excitement after delivering a standout performance in Olympique Lyon's 4-1 thrashing of Montpellier in the French Ligue 1.

Nuamah scored and assisted a goal, playing a pivotal role in Lyon's resounding victory.

"I feel good, my teammates give me confidence on the field. Everything is going very well, I am more confident within the team. But I am aware that I can do more, I want to bring more to my team," Nuamah said after the game.

Nuamah's impressive display saw him score in the 50th minute and set up Corentin Tolisso for the third goal just three minutes later. His performance helped Lyon secure a convincing win, with Alexandre Lacazette sealing the victory in the 73rd minute.

The 21-year-old's confidence is soaring after his impressive outing, and he will look to continue his fine form and help Lyon achieve success in the league.

With two goals from 16 matches in the ongoing French Ligue 1 campaign, Nuamah is proving to be a valuable asset for Lyon.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more