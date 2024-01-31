I am never giving up on Black Stars - Andre Ayew

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has declared his unwavering commitment to the Black Stars despite the recent disappointment at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 34-year-old veteran, who has been part of the national team since 2007, faced calls to retire after Ghana's early exit from the tournament.

Following the Black Stars' failure to advance to the Round of 16, Ayew released a video apology on Tuesday night, expressing his deep regret for the team's performance.

However, he made it clear that he has no intention of giving up on the national team, stating, “Everybody that knows me knows that I am never going to give up. Meaning we are never going to give up; we are going to rise and shine again.”

Ghana's disappointing AFCON campaign saw them finish third in a challenging group that included Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique.

The Black Stars suffered a 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde and managed back-to-back 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique, leading to their elimination from the tournament.

Despite the national team's struggles, Ayew showcased his resilience on his return to club football with Le Havre in Ligue 1. The experienced forward came off the bench and scored a spectacular brace, helping his team secure a crucial 3-3 draw. Ayew's impactful performance in the league serves as a testament to his enduring skill and determination.

With Ayew's resolute commitment to the Black Stars, fans and supporters remain hopeful for the team's resurgence, despite the recent setback at AFCON.

The captain's dedication and on-field prowess continue to be a source of inspiration for both his national and club teams.