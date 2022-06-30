'I am not a scout, I am a coach,' – Ghana’s Otto Addo on Dortmund role

Ghana coach Otto Addo has revealed that he has progressed beyond his role as a scout at German giants Borussia Dortmund.

Addo has been instrumental in the development of young players such as Youssoufa Moukoko and, at one point, Erling Haaland at the German club.

Many refer to the former Black Stars player as a scout, but the 46-year-old has stated that he no longer works as a scout but as a coach at Dortmund.

“First of all, I am not a scout, I am a coach. I did scouting in 2014 for the Ghana National team. I joined the national team because I live in Germany so I did the scouting in 2014. After that, I never scouted again so I am working as assistant; more of top talent coach in charge…especially the young players at Borussia Dortmund,” he said.

“I guide them, I coach them on positional training and I assist the coach during the training during the week, I guide the young players when they go down, especially [when] they don’t play in the first team.

“They play for the second team. I guide them, I analyse their games and I talk about the games with the young players… That’s very important for us; For Borussia Dortmund to develop their players. They get special feedback from me.

“I decide which young player will come up to the first team and can train and play with the first team.”

Addo is set to extend his contract with the club.