I am not bigger than AshantiGold- Richard Osei Agyemang

AshantiGold defender Richard Osei Agyemang has said that he is not bigger than the club.

Richard has come under a lot of backlash from the teaming supporters because of his attitude and certain comments he made after the game against Medeama on Sunday.

According to reports, Richard Osei Agyemang had told the AshGold supporters he was bigger than the club.

But he has come out to debunk those reports in an interview with Oyerepa FM: "I can never say i am bigger than Ashgold ,you cannot begrudge the supporters for their actions,they are supporters and will remain supporters. They are same people who will hail me when things go right".

He also revealed that he was threatened by one of the supporters after the game on Sunday at the Len Clay Sports Stadium.

"It's true a fan threatened me with knife but took the intervention of some people who rescued me. I am still an Ashgold player and so will come back after my suspension and play for Ashgold".